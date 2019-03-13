SPCB, LAWDA discuss Dal conservation issues

March 13, 2019 |

A meeting was conducted in the office of Regional Director State Pollution Control Board, Srinagar regarding sewage disposal generated by commercial establishments in and around Dal Lake. The meeting was also attended by Vice Chairman, and other officers of LWDA and SPCB. A team of officers/officials of SPCB and LWDA has been constituted to reconcile the list of commercial establishments who are not connected with any sewer system. The team shall also check the commercial establishments falling within 200 meters from the fringe of Dal Lake. The team shall submit its report of survey within 10 days. The list so prepared shall be forwarded to the District Magistrate, Srinagar for punitive action against the violators.

It was further decided that to have the technical audit of three STPs at Laam, Habak and Hazratbal under the supervision of SPCB.

It was also decided to seek NOC from SPCB while given building permission to the commercial establishments having more than 6 rooms.