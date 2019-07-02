SPCB intensifies drive against single use disposable cutlery items

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing its drive against the single use disposable cutlery items banned vide SRO-231, Anti polythene squad of the J&K SPCB, Jammu carried out raid on the industrial unit manufacturing single use disposable items.

As per an official, during the raid, 56 Carton containing 3000 glasses each, (total 1, 50,000 glasses) were seized from the premises of M/s Sun Polymers, Garhi Domana Jammu, against whom legal proceedings have been initiated by the department.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Member Secretary J&K SPCB, B.M Sharma and Regional Director Jammu, Dr Syed Nadeem Hussain on the directions of Chairman J&K SPCB, Ravi Kesar.

The team comprised of Arshad Nazir Malik (Divisional Officer, Jammu North) Surinder Tripathi, Gurpreet Singh, Chander Kotwal, Dimple Sharma and Naveed Chowdhary. The raid was also assisted by the Forest Protection Force Inspectors Rajesh Chib and G.P. Singh along with the FPF guards.

As per SRO 231, single use cutlery items made of non biodegradable materials have been banned by the J&K Govt. In this regard, Regional Director, J&K SPCB, Jammu, Dr Syed Nadeem Hussain, has appealed to all the traders, shopkeepers, Banquet Halls Owners, Hoteliers, Caterers, Restaurant Owners, Food Stalls and the general public to avoid storage, sale and use of banned items such as single use disposable cutlery, made of non-biodegradable material like plates, cups, bowls, tumblers, spoons, forks and knives, otherwise strict legal action under the law shall be initiated.