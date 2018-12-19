SPCB conducts anti-polythene drive

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 18:
The State Pollution Control Board on Tuesday conducted several anti-polythene drives to educate the public about the hazards of polythene bags besides ensuring strict implementation of ban on polythene material.
According to an official, a joint team of officers from SPCB Divisional Office Jammu (North), Jammu (South) and Samba (North) carried out an extensive anti-polythene drive in Narwal Fruit Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Channi, Digiana and adjoining areas.
During the raids, around 350 kg of polythene material was seized by the team and the offenders were booked on the spot. The team issued strict instructions to the defaulters to desist from illegal storage and sale of banned polythene material, the official added.
The drive was conducted under the supervision of Regional Director Jammu Shally Ranjan. The inspecting team was comprised of Er. Bader Hussain D.O Jammu (South), Er. T.S Chib D.O Jammu (North), Deepak Abrol D.O Samba (North), Er Gurpreet Singh, Er. Arshad Malik, Er. Chander Kotwal, Dimple Sharma, Naveed Chowdhary and Pankaj Chadha, the official added.
Regional Director State Pollution Control Board, Shally Ranjan, appealed the traders, shopkeepers and the citizens not to use the banned polythene material besides exhorting people to discourage use of plastic material in their day to day life, the official added.