Space shortage in B’la School, SHRC seeks report from Govt

April 24, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Tuesday sought a detailed report from School Education Department (SED) of Kashmir in connection with the space shortage in a Middle School where only two rooms are available for 120 students.

A day after Rising Kashmir published news titled ‘Govt School at Dargam Pattan has only two rooms for 120 students’, SHRC took a suo-moto cognizance and issued notices to Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla.

Chairperson of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case directed both respondents to file detailed report within the period of two weeks.

Nazki said that the reports reveal that in sunny days, classes are taken under the open sky as combined classes are creating problems for the students.

Terming the issue a grave human rights violation, Nazki said, “Prima-facie, the reports disclose the grave violation of human rights, notice be given to DSEK and CEO Baramulla.”

The case was adjourned to 27-05-2019.

Pertinently, a government-run Middle School in Dargam Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has only two rooms for 120 students up to 8th standard.