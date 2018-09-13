Space constraint mars patient care at SMHS

No space in wards, patients suffer in hospital corridors
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Space constraint at Kashmir’s tertiary care SMHS hospital has hit patient care badly as patients are seen roaming in lawns and corridors of the premier healthcare institute.
Due to space shortage in wards patients outside ward 6 and 7 are put in corridors at SMHS hospital Srinagar from the past many days making them susceptible to risks.
Four days ago, Jalal Din of Darwa Harvan, suffered ischemia stroke following which he was admitted to the hospital. After treatment, the patient who is still unconscious has been put up in the corridor with oxygen support.
“Two days ago, we were shifted from ward 11 to ward 6 or 7 but there is no space. All the beds in the wards are occupied,” said Noor-ud-in, who attended the patient.
He said it is very difficult to spend day and night in the corridor when everyone around passes adding they fear their patient might catch an infection. It has affected their observation.
The attendant alleged that they were also denied a fresh bed sheet from hospital authorities. “We asked the concerned ward officials to give us a bed sheet but they refused. The sheet used by the patients has gathered dust,” said Noor-ud-in.
Jalal Din is among around ten patients who are in the corridor just outside ward 6 and 7 at the hospital’s ground floor raising eyebrows from patients.
“We do not know. If there are space constraints the hospital must arrange a ward but not to prefer corridors.”
The patients who otherwise should have been in wards are facing immense difficulties and have apprehensions of getting infected in the corridors.
Another patient Abdul Aziz of Khanmuh Srinagar is suffering from paralysis also remains in the corridor, used as a makeshift ward.
“It is very bad to see this condition like this in a tertiary care hospital. Blue-eyed patients are given wards first,” stated Aziz’s attendant.
Mohammad Maqbool of Bandipora is another ailing patient in the corridors, who spend three consecutive days in the corridor.
Patients whose surgeries are scheduled in coming days are also angry.
A group of patients at ward-16 said they are scheduled to go for surgery on Thursday and were asked to share beds with each other until next day.
“We don’t know who is suffering from which disease. There are apprehensions. It is better to go home,” said a patient.
Although the hospital authorities say they want patients to be shifted to the wards after they are given treatment.
Hospital’s Medical superintendent, Dr Saleem Tak said they are repairing the wards affected due to 2014 floods and have shifted around ten beds to the corridor.
“We take the material from the backside of the ward. It hardly affects patients. We have to renovate wards. After this will renovate other wards too,” he said.
He also said the renovation work will take some five-six days asking patients to have patience until the work gets completed.