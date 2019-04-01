SP-rank officer to lead CRPF convoys in Kashmir

April 01, 2019 | Neelabh Srivastava

Maximum 40 vehicles at one time

CRPF convoys moving to and from Kashmir valley will now be commandeered by a higher SP-rank officer and a single motorcade will not have more than 40 vehicles at any point of time, the paramilitary force has ordered in the wake of the Pulwama attack that killed 40 troops during a similar movement.

According to a set of new standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the CRPF headquarters in Delhi for vehicle-mounted movement of troops in Jammu Kashmir, it has also been ordered that the 'passenger manifest discipline' for each vehicle in the convoy be strictly adhered to.

Amongst the first set of changed SOPs is the move to depute a second-in-command rank officer (equivalent to Superintendent of Police rank) of the CRPF to lead the convoy instead of the current practice of a junior Assistant Commandant-rank (Assistant SP) officer heading the entourage.

This is to ensure that the convoy is led by an experienced and senior officer who would have a better understanding and strategy to manoeuvre the convoy to and from the Kashmir valley which is operationally very sensitive due to militant acts and IED threats, official sources said.

This will also upgrade the accountability hierarchy and the new convoy commander will now directly report and coordinate with one of the three CRPF Deputy Inspector General (operations) based in Kashmir.

Till now, the convoy commander or the Assistant Commandant used to report through the Commandant to their higher-ups.

The convoy commander usually travels in the lead in a communications gadget-fitted vehicle comprising armed troops for quick reaction.

It has also been decided that the convoy strength would not go beyond 40 vehicles in any case and "all possible efforts" would be made to essentially keep the number of vehicles in a motorcade to the least possible of about 10-20 for effective management and control, they said.

A CRPF bus in the fifth position of a 78 vehicle convoy was targeted by a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Fidayeen after he detonated his explosives-laden car near it on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama on February 14.

The over 2500 personnel strength convoy was being commanded by an AC-rank officer and all 39 personnel killed in the ill-fated bus and a sub-officer stationed on the ground, as part of a road sanitisation party, were killed in the deadly blast.

The CRPF undertook a huge and time-taking task of identifying the bodies of its slain personnel as the blast had blown the bus and its occupants to smithereens making it difficult to identify the mortal remains as it is understood that some men changed their vehicles when the convoy last halted.

It has, sources said, hence been decided that all those who are allotted a seat in the vehicle will scrupulously stick to the seating plan and re-board the same bus or truck after the convoy resumes post a refreshment break.

A sub-officer in the rank of an Inspector or a Sub-Inspector would be responsible for ensuring that the passenger manifest of each vehicle remains intact, they said.

The convoys would also have a changed strategy of having bullet-proof mobile bunkers which are always deployed at frequent gaps in the motorcade for any armed offensive or defensive action in case of an attack.

Also, each vehicle in the convoy would have armed security personnel as usual, but their numbers and position would be changed dynamically and as per operational requirements, they said.

The CRPFis also mulling to create a new full-fledged transit facility for its troops in Udhampur that would reduce by about 70 km, the distance between Srinagar and Jammu.

The present transit camp is in Jammu and it takes about 10-12 hours for convoys to cover about 300 km between these locations.

A transit facility in Udhampur would reduce the time taken and the risk involved in running convoys, which cannot be done away with completely despite the government recently allowing all personnel to take a flight to Srinagar from either Jammu or Delhi, they said.

The around three lakh personnel strength force has about 65 battalions or about 70,000 personnel deployed in Kashmir valley and has two sectors, Kashmir and Kashmir operations, headed by two Inspector General rank officers.

CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar had last week said they were going to procure a new fleet of mine protected vehicles, small 30-seater buses and provide more partial armour to its troop carrying buses to ensure safety of troops post the Pulwama attack, the worst in the valley on troops in over three decades. PTI