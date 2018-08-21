SP Ramban pitches for communal harmony

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Anita Sharma, in an introductory cum police public meet, on Monday pitched for communal harmony between different sections of the society.
According to an official, ythe meeting was attended by Addl. SP Ramban, Sanjay Parihar DSP Hqrs Asgar Ali Malik and SHO Ramban Vijay Kotwal besides citizens from all walks of life including prominent citizens of Ramban.
During the meeting, discussions were held over the important issues of the area raised by the participants including drugs menace, traffic congestion, sports activity, library facility, establishment of women police station, depleted condition of NHW due to widening, eradication of social evils and intensifying of police patrolling in the market area.
SSP Ramban in her address appealed the participants to maintain communal harmony in the area. They were further requested to follow and respect traffic rules and make use of crash helmets while driving two wheelers and seat belts while driving four wheelers.
In order to avoid congestion in the market area, the participants were advised to identify a parking area so that the vehicles of shopkeepers, employees can be parked over there. The participants were made aware of various initiatives of J&K Police to check the menace of drugs and de-addiction centres established.
Moreover, they were assured of career guidance to their wards preparing for competitive examinations, particularly for SI interviews. While concluding, SSP Ramban said that such interaction in future should be organized and hoped more and more participation of women in such meetings, the official said.
The participants appreciated the initiative of SSP Ramban and assured their full cooperation to weed out the social evils from the society.
SSP assured the public appropriate action on their genuine issues, said the official.