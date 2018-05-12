SP Kishtwar allegedly threatens journalist

Scribe files complaint with Home Secretary, seeks CM’s intervention
Rising Kashmir NewsKishtwar:
A journalist working with a Jammu-based Urdu Daily shot a complaint letter to secretary Home Department seeking action against Superintendent of Police in Kishtwar for alleged threatening him over the phone.
Imran Shah, the reporter, wrote in the letter that SP Kishtwar Abrar Chowdhary “threatened” him for carrying a news report in a Jammu-based Urdu Daily against a Dy. SP level Officer.
He urged the Home Secretary and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to initiate action against the senior police official.
Following the complaint sent to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Home Secretary, the reporter resigned from the said newspaper following pressure from the executive editor of the newspaper who “wants the reporter to withdraw his complaint as both belong to same community”.
As per the audio conversation released later by the reporter, SP Kishtwar called him on Thursday evening and expressed anger against the reporter for publishing a news item against the police official.
The SP, as per the audio, is threatening the reporter of dire consequences in case he (Shah) repeated any such things in future.
In his complaint, Shah has written that he had published a statement of local politician, Jaffer Ganie, PDP District Vice-President of Kishtwar, who had accused a Dy SP of “abusive and an dictatorial attitude”.
He stated that after publishing the statement, he got a call from SP Office Kishtwar wherein the SP Kishtwar Abrar Chowdhary allegedly told Shah to refrain from writing anything against the said official in future. “Don't write or publish anything against police officer, otherwise, you will face hardship in future”, the SP, as per Shah, had told him.
Shah has attached the audio clip with the complaint.
Shah, in his complaint, has alleged the SP of “partying with anti-national elements, criminals, militant recruiters and land grabbers.”
"As such it is requested to your goodself to kindly take appropriate and necessary action against the erring SP Kishtwar so that the journalist community will free to work towards the public as well as welfare for the society" Shah wrote in the letter.