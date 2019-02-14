SP Hr Sec School ‘denies’ admission to downtown students

MP HSS demanded DSEK’s recommendation to grant admittance: Students
Students from Basant Bagh, Maisuma, Gawkadal, Mandar Bagh do not fall in catchment area: Principal
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 13:
Students seeking admissions in two local government higher secondary schools of Srinagar have alleged discrepancy in the process as they were denied admission to 11th standard by the school authorities after labeling them as “stone pelters”.
Nearly 35-40 students of the Basant Bagh, Maisuma, Gawkadal and Mandar Bagh areas have been denied admission in SP Higher Secondary School and MP Higher Secondary School, Srinagar.
Wishing anonymity one of the dropped out students seeking admission said, “We applied for the admission in the last week of January 2019 and the authorities at SP Higher Secondary School said the merit list will be announced on February 05 but when the results were declared, we were in shock as our names were not in the list.”
“We saw the students of other areas of Srinagar being given admission while the students of the catchment area were denied the same,” he said.
When we started inquiring into the matter, the officials at SP Higher Secondary told us, “It may be because of your area as many youth of the areas like Basant Bagh, Maisuma, Gawkadal and Mandar Bagh are stone pelters.”
Lamenting on the merit issues, another dropped student said that in the selection list there were many students who had secured less marks than them but were not objected by any concerned authority.
He said, “After the result was declared, we submitted our Aadhar Cards, State Subjects and Character Certificate as proofs of identity.”
The students said that among the 40 students of these areas, 6-7 students belong to poor families and cannot get admissions in any private higher secondary.
The students said that after they were denied admission in SP School they went to MP Higher Secondary School Bagh-I-Dilawar Khan, Srinagar where they were again disappointed as they were asked to get ‘written recommendation’ from the Director School Education for the admissions.
“MP School authorities said that SP School is our catchment area and still if we want admission in MP school, we need to have a recommendation letter from the SP School authorities,” the students said.
Principal of SP Higher Secondary School, Reyaz Ahamd Siddiqi said, “In terms of admission, our first priority is to admit the students of the catchment area. Last year we adjusted almost 170 students of the catchment areas out of total 500 vacancies in the institution.”
A school catchment area is the geographic area from which students are eligible to attend a local school.
There is confusion among students as they think that the catchment falls in terms of locality which is totally wrong, Siddiqi said, adding “The catchment area according to the statutes is being counted as per the school, not as per the area.”
Siddiqi said, “The student catchment area falls from where a particular student has been studying earlier. In the admission process, there is nothing like violent areas or stone pelting. We are here to educate students not to discourage them.”