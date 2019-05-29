SP College Srinagar to host ‘Regional Pedagogy Workshop’ from July 16

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sri Pratap College Srinagar is hosting a national level workshop for teachers of Under/Post-Graduate Science and Mathematics Courses from July 16 to 18, 2019.

The ‘Regional Pedagogy Workshop’ is being organized by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Sri Pratap College, Cluster University, Srinagar. The workshop is fully-funded and sponsored by Department of Science and Technology/Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India.

The event will be conducted by a team of Indian trainers, trained under expertise from the Sheffield Hallam University, United Kingdom.

Participants can apply for this workshop through online application format: https://forms.gle/jEEEFpWZb8r5LGjWA free of cost. Interested can contact Dr. Roohi Mushtaq, Programme Coordinator at rohikhan400@gmail.com. Teachers from all science disciplines, teaching UG or PG level courses in and around Kashmir Division are eligible to participate in the session.

During the workshop, participants shall be introduced to research-based pedagogical tools that focus on the process of science rather than rote/ memory-based learning. It shall be an opportunity for teachers to network with their peers from all over India and experts in the field.