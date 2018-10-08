SP College organizes workshop on ‘Recent Advances in Nanoscience and Technology’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 07:
A day-long workshop on the theme “Recent Advances in Nanoscience and Technology” was today organized by S. P. College in collaboration with J&K State Science Technology and Innovation Council.
During the workshop, faculty members, research scholars and students from various Colleges and Universities of the valley participated.
On the occasion, the experts deliberated up on various areas of Nanoscience and Technology including Recent Advances in Nanotechnology and the treatment of emerging and Conventional Pollutants using nano material.
The speeches were delivered on the recent advances in Nano-devices for development of future computers, preparation of nanostructures by microwave technique & their Safe applications and nanotechnology in the improvement of food crops.
The workshop was attended by Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javaid Ahmed who was the Chief Guest. Principal S.P College, Prof. Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Registrar Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Ab. Hamid, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Dr. M. Aslam Baba, HoD Department of Physics S. P. College, Dr. M. Farooq Rather and convener of the Workshop Dr. Khursheed Ahmad Shah were also present on the occasion.