SP College organizes Faculty Development prog

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 23:
SP College Srinagar in collaboration with Cluster University, Srinagar organised a two-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for the College and University teachers of various institutions.
The theme of the programme, which was the first of its kind in the college sector, was ‘Innovations in Teaching’.
Vice-chancellor Cluster University Srinagar (CUS), Prof (Dr.) Sheikh Javid Ahmad, Registrar (CUS), Prof Sheikh Hamid, Dean Academic Affairs (CUS) Prof M.Y. Peerzada and Principal SP College Prof (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan was present on the occasion.
The Vice-chancellor CUS, on the occasion, presented the keynote lecture on the theme ‘Innovation in Higher Education’ which was followed by an interactive session with the participants.
The Principal SP College highlighted the important role of young teaching faculty in bringing in innovative quality education in higher education and also the importance of such programmes in refining and shaping the art of teaching in the present times.
The Registrar CUS also emphasised for the need for innovation in higher education.
The Dean Academics reiterated to bring excellence in current academic module.
The course was attended by more than 30 participants from various College and Universities cutting across geographies and cultures.
A number of speakers from reputed departments and institution of state and abroad were the resource persons for the particular programme.
The speakers included Prof Vijay Kumar Arora Wilkes University USA; Dr. Yaseen Ahmad Shah Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce; Prof Parveen Pandit Controller Examinations Central University Kashmir; Dr. Mumtaz Ali Controller Examinations CUS; Prof. Abdul Salaam Bhat Ex- Controller Examinations Kashmir University; Prof M. Ashraf Wani, former Dean Academics Kashmir University; Dr. M. Muzaffar Khan Director DDA Srinagar and other faculty members of the SP College delivered lectures pertaining to the theme of the FDP.