Soz’s book earns praise from across India, Pak

Kasuri, Nayar, N Ram give positive reviews
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 18:
Former union minister SaifuddinSoz’s book ‘Kashmir: Glimpse of History and the Story of Struggle’ that is set for release soon has earned the praise of former minister of foreign affairs of Pakistan, Chairman of The Hindu Group of Newspapers N Ram and author and senior journalist KuldipNayar.
Soz, 81, who is known for his historic vote of April 17, 1999 that brought down AtalBihari Vajpayee government, had been working on the book ‘Kashmir: Glimpse of History and the Story of Struggle’, for the past six years.
The book published by Rupa Publications India, New Delhi, is available on Amazon and set for release later this month.
Former minister of foreign affairs of Pakistan between November 2002 and November 2007, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri in his praise for the book writes: “SaifuddinSoz, correctly points out in the book that Pakistan and India have no option but to resolve their outstanding disputes, particularly that of Jammu and Kashmir. Giving figures of deaths and disappearances running into tens of thousands, he correctly highlights the sufferings of the people of Kashmir as a result of hostility between the two countries. Soz rightly emphasizes that Jammu and Kashmir is a purely political dispute and cannot be handled administratively or through use of force. During our tenure, Pakistan and India were almost able to resolve the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir which has been the cause of at least five wars and four near war situations. With both countries being nuclear powers, possessing second strike capability, and with huge standing armies, war is just not an option. A win-win situation for Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Indians is possible as I detail in my book Neither a Hawk Nor a Dove. Although I listed eleven or twelve very important features, the plan has become popularly known as the four-point formula including inter alia, demilitarization, self-governance, joint mechanism, defining units of Kashmir, monitoring and review mechanism.”
Chairman of The Hindu Group of Newspapers and former editor-in-chief of The Hindu and Frontline, N. Ram in his praise for the book writes: “To most outsiders, Kashmir appears to be an intractable problem that will continue to extract a high price, especially in terms of human lives, wellbeing, development and neighbourly relations, for the indefinite future. In this accessible study, underpinned by reasonableness, a secular and democratic approach, and uncompromising independence of thought, Professor SaifuddinSoz steps back from his engaged politician’s role to argue that especially in this case, understanding the past clear-sightedly and showing the political courage and imagination to act on the hard lessons it offers is the way forward. A must read for anyone who wishes to understand what needs to be done to make the seemingly intractable challenge of Kashmir tractable in a reachable future.”
Soz, who has had a long and distinguished parliamentary career, is an economist by training and has a great understanding of Kashmir’s history and culture.
Soz has written a large number of articles and authored several books on the ongoing crisis in Kashmir and the idea of autonomy and secularism.
‘Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle’ may well be his most comprehensive and critical work till date.
Author, senior journalist and former high commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, KuldipNayar, in his praise for the former union minister’s book writes: “Kashmir is a complicated story. Not many people have the hang of it. Professor SaifuddinSoz, former Union minister, has lived it. He knows how New Delhi has spread itself all over while the Kashmir’s popular leader Sheikh Abdullah had acceded only partially. Things came to such a pass that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had the Sheikh dismissed and arrested, though grudgingly, as he was outvoted on this issue by his own Cabinet. Soz tells us how Srinagar made efforts to have autonomy within India and how New Delhi mistook it as a bid to become sovereign. He has a point when he says that the institution of J&K Constituent Assembly should be the ground on which the structure of a future agreement can come up. His formula is akin to Musharraf-Vajpayee-Manmohan proposals for ‘an abiding cordiality’ between India and Pakistan. He can’t be faulted on his recommendation that India and Pakistan cannot and should not live in perpetual animosity. Again, it is not easy to disagree with Soz when he says that the Kashmir dispute can be resolved through a purposeful dialogue with all the stakeholders, including the Hurriyat. Soz’s proposals should be discussed both by New Delhi and Islamabad and see if this is the base on which a structure of cordiality can be built. The book should be read by all serious thinkers because Soz does leave the beaten track and paves a new path which can be taken by all the parties. Whether they would agree to the proposal of Soz remains to be seen, but a wide debate on them is necessary in the country because Kashmir has plagued India since its independence in 1947.”
Describing 236-page book ‘Kashmir: Glimpse of History and the Story of Struggle’, Amazon mentions that Soz takes a passionate and compelling look at the past, present and future of a vastly misunderstood people.
“Throughout its long, diverse, distinctive but scarred history, the beautiful and bountiful land of Kashmir has captured the imagination of travelers, kings, historians and nations. From its origins as an ancient civilization, to embracing Islam, to fighting invaders, to ruthless militancy, and the ensuing action by the Indian army; Kashmir has seen it all. Kashmiris fought the Mughals, the Afghans and the Sikhs in the past. However, it was their fight against Dogra autocracy that ultimately led to their disillusionment with the Indian establishment. With Pakistan feeding the emotions of deeply alienated and disenchanted people and the Indian government using force and taking a harder stand by the day, this unique culture now stands completely besieged. What is the future of Kashmir, then? What is the destiny of its people? Can there be solution to the weary problem confronting Kashmir? Can Kashmir reconcile with the past for a better future? Can the Valley return to a life of dignity, peace and development? How? SaifuddinSoz discusses these questions and provides credible and implementable solutions to end the grave crisis,” Amazon mentions in the blurb of the book.
The book is divided into 33 chapters: Kashmir’s Prehistoric Roots, Herodotus Refers To Kashmir, Ptolemy And The Valley Of Unmatched Beauty, How Far Did Fa-Hian Travel, HiuenTsiang: The Most Credible Narrator, Al-Beruni’s Kashmir, Kalhana’sRajatarangini: Comprehending Kashmir, Spread Of Islam In Kashmir, Two Torchbearers Of Kashmiriyat, Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin: The Budshah, Marco Polo’s Curious View, Francois Bernier’s Vivid Account, George Forster’s Accounts Of Afghan Tyranny And Beauty Of Kashmir, Victor Jacquemont And The Sikh Regime, Hugel And The Impoverished Kashmiris, Sir Richard Temple’s Graphic Details, Diary Of A Pedestrian In Kashmir And Tibet (Captain Knight), Lieutenant Robert Thorp’s Truthful Accounts, Charles Elison Bates And His Academic Pursuits, W. Wakefield’s Criticism Of The Treaty, Arthur Neve And A Physician’s Assessment, Sir Walter Lawrence And Kashmir, Major T.R. Swinburne’s Holiday, Pearce Gervis: This Is Kashmir, The Afghan Rule In Kashmir 1752–1819, The Sikh Rule In Kashmir 1819–1846, Sheikh GhulamMohiuddin: Kashmir’s Great Friend, Fight Against The Dogra Aristocracy, J&K Constituent Assembly, The Delhi Agreement of 1952, The Armed Militancy and its Aftermath, The Pandit Exodus, Kashmir – The Way Forward.