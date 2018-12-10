Soz writes to HRD minister over Basha Sangam row

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Sunday wrote to union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar to cancel order for removal of Kashmiri Language from Basha Sangam.
In a statement issue here, Soz said that “I wrote strongly to HRD Minister to cancel the order that is purported to have been issued by your ministry for removal of Kashmiri language from ‘Basha Sangam,” he said. “I have informed the minister that a section of the press in Kashmir has carried a story prominently that since some Kashmiri Pandits approached the ministry to remove some words that bear reference to Kashmiri Muslims’ salutation ‘Asalamualikum’ and couple of other words and ministry reportedly removed Kashmir language from Basha Sangam.” Soz said that such an action should not have been taken just because a couple of people, who pretended to represent a community and instead certain knowledgeable people and the State government, should have been consulted openly on the matter.
“If such an order has been issued by the ministry, the same should be cancelled forthwith,” he said.