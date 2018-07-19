Soz welcomes SC ruling on lynching menace

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Former Union Minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz Wednesday said: “Supreme Court’s judgment on wide-spread menace of lynching in the country, asking New Delhi to initiate immediate steps for enactment of a separate law to punish perpetrators of this crime, has come as a great relief to the people of India, particularly, to the down-trodden including minorities.”
It is a measure of great relief when the Court described the situation in the country as extremely bad and observed strongly that there can be no shadow of doubt that the authorities have the principal obligation to see that vigilantism, be it cow vigilantism or any other vigilantism, does not take place, he said.
“It is further a matter of great relief to the Nation that the Supreme Court has passed this strong judgment at a time when the Parliament is in session,” he said, adding, “If the Government of India had paid any attention initially, it would not have become a widespread menace.”
Soz said when India’s free media had taken this troublesome question with ministers and others, all of them had maintained silence.
“Arun Jaitly had, particularly, rebuked journalists on queries, saying, these were stray incidents,” Soz added.