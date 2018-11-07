Soz welcomes Governor’s relief assurances to growers

Srinagar:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik’s relief assurances to the horticulturists—whose crops suffered huge losses due to season’s first snowfall is a welcoming step, former union minister and senior Congress leader, Prof. Saifuddin Soz said on Tuesday.
“I welcome the statement by Shri Satya Pal Malik that the survey of losses suffered by Horticulturists due to recent snowfall was afoot and soon, relief would be offered to the sufferers,” Soz said in a statement issued here.
The information regarding heavy losses suffered by Horticulturists in the J&K State, particularly in far flung areas, has started trickling in. Certain quarters have assessed a loss of Rupees one thousand crores by the Horticulturists as a wide variety of fruit was either on the ground or on the trees and the same was damaged. “I hope that the Governor will ensure that the necessary relief is not only sanctioned in time, but disbursement will also be made well in time, as per the commitment of the Governor,” he added.
Snowfall Aftermath: JK Govt seeks GoI’s assistance to compensate losses in agriculture, horticulture sectors
CS writes to Union Secretary Agriculture
JAMMU: Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has urged the Government of India to depute a team to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the damages/losses to the agriculture and horticulture sectors due to recent heavy snowfall in the state.
In a communication addressed to the Union Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, the Chief Secretary said the extent of damage is so huge that the State Government needs the assistance from the Government of India to provide relief to the affected farmers.
“As per the preliminary assessment done by the State Government’s field agencies nearly 53000 hectares of horticulture and 9000 hectares of agriculture crops have been severely damaged and the tentative losses are estimated at over Rs 500 crore,” the Chief Secretary said in his communication.
He said under SDRF guidelines a meagre amount of relief is admissible on account of damages/losses to crops which is not sufficient to compensate the affected farmers. “Given the extent of the damage caused by the snowfall the affected agriculturists/horticulturists have to be given relief over and above the SDRF norms,” he said adding that the unprecedented snowfall on November 3 and 4 has caused colossal damage to the apple crop, apple trees, apple under packaging and saffron crop.
“In this backdrop, I would request you to kindly depute a team to the State to assess the damage/losses incurred by the farming community so that they can be adequately compensated,” said the communication addressed to the Union Secretary.