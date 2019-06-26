Soz welcomes dialogue offer to Hurriyat

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader and former minister Saifudin Soz has welcomed the government of India's offer of talks with Hurriyat.

“I heartily welcome Government of India’s offer of talks with the Hurriyat. I have a feeling that the Hurriyat and particularly JRL leadership should declare its intention of joining the talks,” he said.

Soz said that Government of India’s intention to initiate talks with the Hurriyat will be welcomed by all sections of public opinion in J&K state, especially in Kashmir.

“I hope that Government of India will also ensure that it will be represented in the talks at an appropriate political level.”

He said that the Hurriyat Conference would be well advised to declare its intention to join the talks without laying any conditions.



“The Hurriyat Conference should appreciate that Government of India has by its declaration realized the significance of the Hurriyat as the genuine representative of the people of Kashmir.”

“It is an opportunity to break the deadlock and move forward to work resolutely for restoring dignified peace in the troubled Kashmir.” KNS