Soz urges CWHR chief to visit Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 16:
Former Union minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz has urged the Common-Wealth Human Rights (CHRI) Chief Sanjoy Hazarika to visit Kashmir and see for himself the “blatant and extreme human rights violations through the black and draconian law – the AFSPA.”
In a statement, Soz said that he told Hazarika that his organization should demand an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India in the massacre of unarmed civilians at Pulwama.
Soz said that Hazarika had himself described this Act as ‘archaic’ and extremely violative of human rights and had urged Government of India to scrap it.
“I reminded him that he had himself admitted that it was impossible to reach the victims of this black law. I conveyed to him that now was a situation that Army and the forces felt free to use this lethal weapon – the AFSPA, in routine and on daily basis,” Soz said.
The former Minister said that in view of the fact that the National Human Rights Commission is a dysfunctional body; his (Sanjoy Hazarika’s) responsibility has increased.
Soz claimed that he also forwarded the copy of the letter to many Human Rights activists in India and to many Generals including General D.S. Hooda.”