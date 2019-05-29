Soz praises Imran for his commitment to promote Indo-Pak friendship

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Union Minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz has praised Pakistan PM Imran Khan for his consistency in wishing to promote Indo-Pak friendship.

In a statement Tuesday Soz said, “It is pleasantly heartening to imagine that Imran Khan has remained consistent on his line of thinking for promoting friendship with India since he took his oath on 18 August 2018, as PM.”

Saoz said that in his first public utterance as Pak PM, he had offered PM Modi to build an atmosphere of hope and fulfillment through peace and cordiality for betterment of their people.

“Today, with his spectacular success at the hustings, PM Modi is expected to show his will to sort out all issues with Pakistan, including Kashmir,” said Soz.

Soz said that people of Kashmir in one voice have already unequivocally declared that Kashmir is a dispute and it has to be resolved through discussion and dialogue.

Urging the bloodshed in Kashmir to stop Soz said that many knowledgeable observers give lot of weightage to Pak PM’s gesture for peace and friendship with India in spite of the fact that Modi had coasted to a landmark win on the back of a nationalist, anti-Pakistan rhetoric and a vision of, what many foreign observers call a ‘Hindu-First India’.