Soz lauds Mirwaiz for raising issues of public importance

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former union minister and senior congress leader, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said lauded chairman, Hurriyat Confrence (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for his role in rasiing a voice against encroachments and polluting water bodies —saying that he heartily support him for raising issues of public importance.

“Taking a break from usual political expressions, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has rightly blamed both the Government and the people of Kashmir for working against the nature, causing misery to the people by way of the floods that ravaged Kashmir recently in 2014,” Mirwaiz in a statement issued here said.

Mirwaiz has rightly lamented that the long hands in the society have indulged in encroachments of water bodies, all around. “I imagine with myself that these are the issues that I had raised from time to time,” he said.

Mirwaiz has also made a pertinent point that the Government and the Srinagar Municipal Corporation have remained silent spectators while so many illegal constructions were raised in Srinagar and elsewhere within the knowledge of Law Enforcing Machinery.

“A case in point, Mirwaiz’s enquiry must be answered very immediately by Srinagar Municipal Corporation as to how a building, perhaps a hotel is coming up just on the bank of river Jhelum on the main road at Raj Bagh, opposite to Late Mirza Afzal Beigh’s House,” he said, adding “I do not only congratulate Mirwaiz Umer Farooq for his forthright statement in public interest but also invite Mirwaiz and other members of large Kashmir Society to agitate against Land Mafia, particularly, the long-handed encroachers who have almost finished our small lakes like Khushalsar, Gilsar, Hokarsar, Nigeen, Anchar, Brar-e-Nambal, not to speak of the world famous Dal Lake.”