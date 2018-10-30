Soz lambasts Modi for his ‘lack’ of knowledge on Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 29:
Former Union Minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent remarks on Kashmir. Soz accused Modi of being ignorant of the political history of India. In his statement issued on Monday the former Union Minister said while he (Modi) goes on expressing his rhetoric, he forgets that his complete ignorance of the constitutional and political history of India has already landed him in difficulty.
Soz said, “While Modi continues to sing praises of Sardar Patel and denounce Nehru, he leaves nobody in doubt that his knowledge of all the three – Gandhi, Nehru, and Patel is next to nothing.”
He further said, “It is so tragic that Modi maintains that Patel saved Kashmir from aggressors. Let me tell him what a great expert on Kashmir Kuldip Nayar had said in this connection, ‘While it’s true that Nehru was keen on Kashmir’s accession to India, Patel was opposed to it. Patel argued with Nehru that as Kashmir was Muslim majority area, it should go to Pakistan.” Soz said that even when New Delhi received the Maharaja’s request to accede to India, Patel had emphasized that India had already too much on its plate and it should not get mixed up with Kashmir.
Quoting from a book ‘The Emergence of Pakistan‘ written by a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Mohammad Ali, oz said, “Sardar Patel, although a bitter enemy of Pakistan was a greater realist than Nehru. Patel once rebuked Liaquat Ali Khan in the Partition Council saying, ‘Why do you compare Junagadh with Kashmir? Talk of Hyderabad and Kashmir and we could reach an agreement.’”
Soz said that it is so tragic that PM Modi doesn’t know even the fundamental issues connected with the Kashmir dispute.