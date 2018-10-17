Soz for meaningful dialogue with JRL

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
Former Union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz said that Governor Satyapal Malik should remain steadfast on his earlier assurance of opening a political dialogue in Kashmir. Soz was speaking in the context of Governor’s latest statement in which he said that Kashmiris could not ask for anything more than the Constituent Assembly with a flag of their own. “This is a clear misreading of the present situation in Kashmir,” Soz said. He reiterated his stand that for a durable solution to the Kashmir dispute a purposeful dialogue needs to be held with the JRL, the body that has appeared on the scene “representing the anger in the mind of Kashmiris, particularly the youth.”
In a statement issued on Tuesday, former Union minister said the people in Kashmir were hoping that the Governor would open a meaningful dialogue which would be beneficial both to the people of Kashmir and the Union of India. Soz said, “I would like to remind him (Governor) that many crucial decisions of the Constituent Assembly had been subverted by the Union and the Delhi Agreement of 1952 was also wrecked by the Union, over a long period of time, till today.” Soz said that Kashmir is going through a situation of the worst nature. He further said, “When Central Govt exhibits its culture only for using force in Kashmir. Is that the way of sustaining and promoting a constitutional relationship?”
Soz also said that the National Conference is fully justified to ask for restoration of autonomy in the State within the frame of Delhi Agreement of 1952. He said the Governor should also, in the larger interest, consider inviting Omar Abdullah and discussing with him the answer to his question on the recent Panchayat elections in Kashmir.