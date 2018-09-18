Soz demands scrapping of AFSPA from JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 17:
Former union minister and senior Congress leader Saif-ud-Din Soz has demanded scrapping of controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Soz said he had written to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and cautioned her that in view of the fact that the AFSPA has caused death and destruction and is main factor for deepest alienation of Kashmiris, particularly, the youth since its promulgation on September 10, 1990, the draconian law must be revoked in larger public interest.
“I suggested that the Defence minister should hold a meeting with former Home Ministers and Defence Ministers of India on revocation of AFSPA from J&K. I reminded her that the CBI had gone to the Supreme Court of India on March 19, 2012 against misuse of AFSPA,” he said.
Soz said since some army officers have gone to the Supreme Court of India to defend their case on continuance of AFSPA, the defence minister had perhaps, rightly advised them that there were institutional mechanisms available to them.
He said if the institutional mechanisms were available to the Army, why not to the people of Kashmir.
“I suggested to Sitharaman that since she has started applying her mind on the efficacy of this draconian law, she should bring Kashmir’s mainstream leadership face to face with the Army Generals so that she will be better informed on what has been happening in Kashmir,” added Soz.