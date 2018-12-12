Soz congratulates Rahul on Cong's performance in assembly polls

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union minister Saifuddin Soz Tuesday congratulated Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the specatular performance of the party in the assembly elections results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.
“I sent a mail to Rahul Gandhi congratulating him on the Congress party’s spectacular performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh,” Soz said.
Senior Congress leader gave Rahul Gandhi full credit for three main issues on which he had been speaking vociferously throughout his election campaign and these three things happened to be demonetization, GST and rising levels of unemployment during Modi regime.
“It is these three propositions that defeated RSS-BJP combine to expand. The other thing for which RSS-BJP combine was punished by common people was the hate mongering and communalization in the country. All this augurs well for general elections in 2019. It won’t be any surprise for the people of India that Modi will not be the Prime Minister, again,” he said.