Soz condemns desecration of Jamia Masjid pulpit

Published at January 02, 2019 01:13 AM 0Comment(s)285views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 01:

 Former Union Minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz has strongly condemned the desecration of the Pulpit of the Jamia Masjid Srinagar by some hooligans.
In a statement Soz said, “I would urge the Governor to institute a high level enquiry into this incident. This event amply explains the need for the J&K police to be on the alert as some elements may be wanting to add a dimension to the ongoing ‘strife’ in Kashmir.”
He said the state administration would be well advised to ensure safety of all the religious places, in right earnest. “I think the J&K police is competent enough to nab the culprits and bring them to justice,” he added.

