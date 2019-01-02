Soz condemns desecration of Jamia Masjid pulpit

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
Former Union Minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz has strongly condemned the desecration of the Pulpit of the Jamia Masjid Srinagar by some hooligans.
In a statement Soz said, “I would urge the Governor to institute a high level enquiry into this incident. This event amply explains the need for the J&K police to be on the alert as some elements may be wanting to add a dimension to the ongoing ‘strife’ in Kashmir.”
He said the state administration would be well advised to ensure safety of all the religious places, in right earnest. “I think the J&K police is competent enough to nab the culprits and bring them to justice,” he added.