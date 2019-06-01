Soz concerned over shrinking of water bodies in Kashmir

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Union Minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz has expressed concern over the shrinking of water bodies in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here Soz said our water bodies in Kashmir are shrinking day by day and people must think over it.

“Are we not passing on a disaster to the posterity? he questioned. “For a change we may turn from politics to our fragile ecology and environment, I would like to invite the attention of the people to the shrinking of our water bodies in Kashmir,” he said.

Soz said the efforts directed towards conservation of assets like Wular and Dal have already failed to solve the problem to a satisfactory level. The LAWDA has quite a lot to show in files, but, the reality is that no sizeable effort has continued towards solution of a durable nature, he alleged.

“An all out effort is needed to organize a movement to conserve our water bodies, unless we are prepared to see the disaster happening. Some of the beautiful lakes around Srinagar such as Gilsar and Khushal Sar are shrinking by the day through the wanton encroachments and pathetic negligence of the governance system,” Soz said in his statement.

He said Deputy Commissioner Srinagar seems to have taken some interest in recent times, including institution of a Task Force which needs to be appreciated.