Soz asks GoI to give up its ‘repressive’ policy

Calls for initiating purposeful political dialogue
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Former Union Minister SaifuddinSoz Thursday called upon Government of India to give up on its “repressive” policy on Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Soz called upon New Delhi to initiate a purposeful political dialogue.
“NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has not minced any words when he described the recent security scenario in the State in which, apart from armed youth, it is the innocent civilians who get killed on a daily basis. All this has deepened the anger in Kashmir,” he said referring to the National Conference (NC) Vice President’s statement.
“It is true that the only way forward seems to be restoration of the internal autonomy to the State,” Soz said.
He said the basic question was that the epoch-making decisions had flowed from the State’s Constituent Assembly which had caused unnecessary misunderstanding with the Government of India (GoI).
“One of the reasons that GoI went wrong in several of its decisions was that ‘the agencies like the IB had been tasked to handle political work in Kashmir,” Soz said. “Still, the differences were sorted out and the Delhi Agreement of 1952 got shaped and people of Kashmir should consider arguing on this plank with Delhi.”
He said having said this, his stand on the resolution of the crisis in Kashmir remains intact that no amount of force would work in Kashmir and GoI would be well-advised to open a political dialogue in Kashmir, starting with the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), which has represented the unease and anger of Kashmiris, all these years.
“The dialogue can then move to the mainstream,” Soz said. “Today or tomorrow, GoI will learn the lesson that no amount of repression through the black and draconian law – AFSPA, will succeed in Kashmir, no matter how many innocent Kashmiris will be killed by the forces.”
He said the only workable way forward happens to be the political dialogue which must be initiated before any further loss of time.
“I also support Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on his assertion that it is Delhi’s inflexibility that is responsible for the present crisis in Kashmir,” Soz said.