Soz appreciates Govt’s decision to cancel appointments in KVIB

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Supporting the decision of the government of cancelling the appointments in the State Khadi and Village Industries Board former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz said, “I think government has rightly cancelled the irregular appointments made previously on ad-hoc basis in the Board.” In a statement Soz said the government would now be well advised to extend the process of scrutiny to other areas so that appointments made against norms could be quashed.

He said it would also be worth to investigate as to when the then Secretary GAD, Abdul Majid had raised objections in respect of certain procedures, why certain departments and officers deliberately persisted in the wrong direction.

“Government should appoint a committee to go into the alleged irregularities and punish officers who willfully committed irregularities” said Soz.

In the meantime, the government should complete the process of regular appointments so that the deserving candidates get jobs, at the earliest, he added.