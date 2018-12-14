Soz advises Guv to initiate action in particular cases of graft

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
Senior politician and former Union minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz has expressed sadness over governer’s recent remarks about corruption. In a statement on Thursday Soz said, “I feel sad that Governor Satyapal Malik does not appreciate that he is a Constitutional Head of the State and his remarks have to be set within the frame of his ‘Constitutional Status’.”
Soz further said that speaking on public issues in the vein of a politician, he (Governor) keeps speaking on sensitive public issues and thinks all the time that the entire class of Public Personalities and Civil Servants in the state happen to be corrupt.
“He (the Governor) would be well-advised to stop fighting corruption as an all-encompassing situation and institute action in particular cases of graft,” said Soz adding, the generalization of the menace will not help him.
Soz advised Governor Malik to close down the State Accountability Commission and assume the responsibility directly.
“Despite all this disagreement, I have sympathy with his cause of fighting corruption as it (corruption) is certainly a menace and it should be fought out of the system,” Soz said.