Soz accuses Guv of contradictory statements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 27 Nov:
Former Union Minister has Prof. Saifuddin Soz said on Tuesday that Governor Satyapal Malik occasionally forgets that people know what he does in normal course has two aspects- technically, he has to do things within the pleasure of the President of India. But, in practical terms, he does things at the behest of the Central Govt. which certainly means ‘the PMO’.
“The general run of Governors in India have been doing that business at the behest of the Central Govt. (the PMO). Fortunately, the system has taken notice of the fact that the Supreme Court of India in recent history on the vagaries of Governors has established the fact through its judgments on Uttrakhand on Mar 27, 2016, and Arunachal Pradesh on 13 July 2016, where the Supreme Court rejected the imposition of President’s rule through unconstitutional decisions of the Governors.” That is a norm already established by the Supreme Court of India.
“It is another thing that Mehbooba Mufti doesn’t seem to be inclined to go to the Supreme Court to get Governor. Satyapal Malik’s unconstitutional decision dissolving the J&K Legislative Assembly annulled.”