South Korea’s Olympic diplomacy

Sheikh Shabir
South Korea's President Moon Jae-In has persistently made efforts to decrease the rising tensions with his neighbouring country North Korea. Moon's outreach ensured the North’s participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea this winter.
South Korea can claim diplomatic success if it persuades North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un for denuclearization and at the same time retains its good ties with the United States to avert any chances of confrontation between the North and US.
Agreed that South Korea's efforts do not signal the 'no repeat' of such tensions, yet the efforts have marked a welcome pause in the inter-Korean tension.
It was a positive sign of reconciliation when the North and South Korean Olympic players marched together under a special unification flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games held in South Korea.
The positive gesture might have surprised the critics but for the keen observers, this was a ray of hope for the sun of friendship to come out from behind the dark clouds of enmity and distrust between the two Koreas.
Interestingly, the main attraction at the ceremony was Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un. She is the first member of the ruling Kim family to visit the South since the division of Korea at the end of World War II.
And during her meeting with President Moon at the presidential Blue House in South Korea on Feb 10, 2018, the sister Kim handed over a letter from her brother Kim Jong Un to the President.
The letter was an invitation for the South Korean president to visit North Korea for a meeting with Kim Jong Un.
Optimistically, the credit for a decrease in the inter-Korean tensions is the direct result of President Moon’s diplomatic efforts and shows Kim Jong Un's willingness for constructive engagement, according to John Delury, a North Korea analyst with Yonsei University in South Korea.
“There will be many bumps along the road, but we are seeing real political will in Seoul and Pyongyang and clear messaging,” said Delury.
However, critics are of the opinion that North Korea's willingness to dialogue is a political gimmick by the North.
“North Korea is manipulating South Korea very effectively. I think before too long, President Moon is going to find that he runs into a brick wall,” said regional security analyst Grant Newsham with the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies in Tokyo.
Moreover, critics feel that North Korea’s participation in Winter Olympic Games is aimed at undermining the U.S.'s “maximum pressure” policy of forcing the North to halt its nuclear programme.
What should not be forgotten is that in the last two years, North Korea has increased its weapons testing and has achieved a lot of progress in the manufacture of a long range nuclear missile that can reach the U.S. mainland. North Korea maintains that its nuclear deterrent is actually it's defence against a potential U.S. attack.
Speaking of the U.S willingness to engage in talks with North Korea, it is not clear. The U.S Vice President Mike Pence, who led the U.S Olympic delegation to South Korea, favored the need for increased sanctions and was unwilling to even greet Kim’s sister at the opening ceremony.
But back in Washington, Pence said the U.S. might be open to unconditional talks with North Korea while at the same time keeping up pressure through sanctions.
It is worthwhile to mention that for official negotiations to begin to end sanctions leveled against North Korea, the U.S. demands that the North must make a firm commitment to end its nuclear programme.
It is no exaggeration that the U.S. had agreed to postpone joint military exercises with South Korea till the Olympics end. The move was made to ensure that no provocations occur during the games.
On the other hand, there has been speculation that President Moon would like to cancel this years’ joint exercises in the spring, if the North holds off on further nuclear and missile tests.
That kind of situation can reduce tensions in the Korean Peninsula and can get some sanctions removed against North Korea.
Perhaps, North Korea has begun to feel hurt by the various rounds of economic sanctions imposed on it. The sanctions will remain untill the North joins the international comity of nations. For joining the international community, the first step for Kim Jong Un is to show his firm willingness for talks.
Infact, Kim Jong has offered to talk. The surprise offer for talks with the U.S has prompted restrain from President Trump who is usually outspoken.
“I don't want to talk so much about things that we don't know yet,” he said in response to the talks offer from Pyongyang, North Korea.
Meanwhile, Trump administration maintains doubts about the talks offer from the North. For example, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was reticent, telling Congress “I'm quite sceptical about all of this".
“Maybe this is a breakthrough. I seriously doubt it,” he said. “Hope springs eternal.”
And one senior administration official, said “it's a good idea for everybody to keep some perspective, take a deep breath.”
“We have a long history, 27 years, of talking to North Korea. There is also a 27-year history of them breaking every agreement they've ever made with the United States,” the official added.
Evan Medeiros, a National Security Council director for Asia under Barack Obama, said it was likely Pyongyang was trying to create differences between South Korea and Washington.
“I'm deeply sceptical,” he said, “Pyongyang will use talks to play for time and advantage.”
Anyway, the positive sign is that Kim Jong Un regime is ready for talks. That needs to be reciprocated and backed by diplomatic engagement at the highest level to reduce tension and build trust. A miscalculation at this stage may lead to catastrophic consequences for the entire world
South Korea needs to accelerate it's diplomatic efforts to bring North Korea on the negotiation table with U.S. U.S on its part needs to show political maturity and acumen to avert nuclear crisis.
Let the Olympic cooperation bridge the gulf that divides U.S , South Korea and North Korea.
sheikhshabir518@gmail.com
