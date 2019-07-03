South Kashmir youth qualifies IMF’s Ist leg

July 03, 2019 | Shafat Mir

John Mohammad Iqbal, 28, a native of south Kashmir has successfully scaled Draupadi Ka Dhandaa 2 (DKD 2) peak in Uttarakhand on 25th of June.

Iqbal summitted the 5670 metres peak as part of the first leg of Pre-Everest training camp by Indian Mountaineering Federation.

The final selectees will head to the world’s highest peak, The Mount Everest, for year 2020 expedition.

Born and brought up in Shamsipora area of Anantnag district, Iqbal has undergone basic and advanced mountaineering courses from Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in the valley in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

He was recently selected for the Pre Everest camp by Indian Mountaineering Federation, an apex national body which organize and support, mountaineering and allied sports at high altitudes in the Himalayas.

“My interest in adventure sports and more particularly in Mountaineering started when I did a basic mountaineering course from Pahalgam on the suggestion of a friend. Since then it has been my desire to reach on top of the world, Mount Everest”, says John Mohammad.

A postgraduate in Political Science, John sees his selection for Pre Everest camp as a rare and best opportunity to pursue career in adventure tourism since the valley is a hub of different adventure sports.

John is a basic member of south Kashmir’s oldest adventure sports club Glacier Trekking and Mountaineering Club Anantnag.

“I feel lucky to have got selected for Pre Everest Camp by IMF.”

The camp comprises of three stages first of which he has already qualified now/

The second will begin in two months time.

In the first leg 104 shortlisted candidates participated in two institutes selected by IMF.

Half of them underwent trials at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports at Pahalgam while the remaining were put to tests at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Utarkashi in Uttarakhand state.

The camp started on 9th of June and concluded on 29th of June. During the endurance test, the candidates were asked to hike with heavy loaded backpacks.

John said several other fitness tests were also held which was mostly passed by mountaineers from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir states.

“Three participants withdrew from it during this test only while few more couldn’t qualify the first leg”, adds John Mohammad.

During the 2nd leg of Pre Everest camp, the shortlisted participants are supposed to scale a 7000 meters peak. The final selectees will be heading to scale the Mount Everest peak in the next year’s season through Indian Mountaineering Federation.

“I scaled the DKD 2 peak with full passion and enthusiasm. Going through the first leg of camp, I’m sure to make it through the second leg and so on. In the second leg, we will be scaling Pumori peak which is around 7161 Meters high,” says an overjoyed John Mohammad.

“I have been officially called upon by JIMWS as a Guest instructor for this season, which is an honour in itself, but I wasn’t able to join them since I headed to Uttarakhand for the Pre Everest Camp last month,” John further added.