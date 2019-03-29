South Kashmir youth left job in Delhi to promote Kashmiri cricket bats

March 29, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Four months ago, Firdous Ahmad Khan returned to Kashmir from Delhi, leaving behind a lucrative job in multi-national company only to promote cricket bats manufactured in Kashmir at international level.

Two months later Khan, 28, who hails from Pujteng Sangam in restive south Kashmir’s Bijbehara town began manufacturing his cricket bat brand under Khan International Sports (KIS), an entity his family registered in 1994.

Then he began promoting the bats while taking tour of different countries and meeting cricket personalities like former Pakistani cricket star, Shahid Afridi among others.

“I started my own brand, KIS, and came up with complete cricket accessories which include bats, kit bags, gloves and everything,” Khan says.

An MBA from Kashmir University, Khan went to Bangladesh to promote the bats.

“Now many players are using them including Shahid Afridi and Ahmed Shehzad,” he claims.

Khan said Kashmir willow and English willow, which comes from England are only two type willows cricket bats are made in the world.

“80 percent of cricket bats are being used of Kashmir willow as there are many reasons for that,” he said.

He said the back manufactured of Kashmiri willow is cheaper compared to English willow bats. A higher range Kashmir bat is priced at Rs.3000 maximum while lower range bat, mostly used locally, is sold at an approximate cost of Rs 700.

Khan believes Kashmiri willow made bats are better than English willow bats.

“The only reason foreign cricketers prefer English willow bats are because those bats are not heavier like Kashmiri bats,” he said.

A Kashmiri willow bat is heavy in weight because of the climate in the valley.

“It takes around one and half year to dry the moisture of willows,” he said.

Khan said Government had built a Seasoning Plant which was inaugurated by late Mufti Mohammad Syed in 2008.

The Seasoning Plant was equipped heaters that would help the manufacturers in drying out the willows in one month rather than waiting for one and a half year, he said.

“But unfortunately it ran for only 3 months and now the Plant is closed,” he said.

The south Kashmir youth said that people who are engaged with bat manufacturing business are focusing on the quantity of bats and not on quality was the reason for no recognition of Kashmiri bat industry.

Khan said that the manufactures were paying the taxes but government was not showing support to them.

“Lack of government support is also the reason that Kashmir bat industry is gradually decreasing,” he said.

When Khan could find facilities in the valley to give quality to his brand, he started another unit in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

At his two bat manufacturing units, he has employed some 30 people, he said.

“70 percent of work is affected because of the prevailing situation in the valley,” Khan said.

He said the manufacturers were also suffering losses during continuous shutdowns and restrictions in the valley.

KIS unsuccessfully organized Asia’s snow cricket match in the Kashmir which was supposed to be held in Pahalgam on 15 February 2019, he said.

“I invited many players from Bangladesh and other States, invested good amount and lots of efforts for organizing that event. But, we have to cancel the event,” he said.

J&K Tourism Department had also appreciated and supports for the idea but unfortunately, he said.

Khan said this year KIS is planning a conduct a biggest event as “these events will help promote Kashmir bat industry and tourism as well.”

“The response of the people is positive towards these promotions but we need support of Government also and there should be a proper managing body,” he said.