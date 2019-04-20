South Kashmir will teach PDP a lesson for their wrong doings: Cong

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Alleging that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has neglected the hardships of people during its three and half year misrule in the State, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and party candidate from Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, on Friday said that “people in south Kashmir would teach PDP a lesson for their wrong doings.”

In a statement issue here, Mir said South Kashmir will give a befitting reply to PDP and teach a lesson to the party this time for the loss of precious lives and injuries to thousands of youth.

Mir was addressing series of public meetings during mega road show in Shangus Assembly segment held by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, which passed through many areas in which Senior Party Leaders and workers participated and appealed people to rise to the occasion to respond to PDPs dual standards, falsehood and deceit by defeating this Party miserably in the ensuing elections.

“People will never forgive PDP for ensuring inroads to BJP RSS in the valley for the sake of getting Chief Ministerial post, but they (People) will respond by defeating this opportunist party,” he said. “Mood of the people in south Kashmir was indicative of PDP’s defeat in the ensuing elections and victory of Congress party with a thumping majority, for the fact, south Kashmir has experienced worst due to the lust for power, betrayal and backstabbing on the part of PDP, which will continue to remain source behind anguish and anger among the people.”

He said that Congress has the capability to bring people out of morass and fear created due to the sellout by PDP after securing votes in 2014 elections, they will never forgive PDP for the damages caused to precious lives and property, besides blinding and maiming children leading to most extremely volatile situation in the entire South Kashmir elsewhere in Kashmir valley.

Taking the opportunity of ensuring election, Mir referred to By Elections to Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency and said it was the same PDP which got the polls cancelled after sensing defeat, for the fact, PDP Leadership was well aware that they would lose this seat and tactfully ensured deferent of Polls and then got these canceled under the garb of disturbing situation, rather than creating congenial atmosphere PDP played tricks and ensured cancellation of polls with the full support of Centre Govt, he said.

He said People of J&K have experienced worst, the misrule and mis-governance on the part of PDP BJP Govt has pushed the state to wall, no development has taken place, rather the developmental process started by Congress Led Govt at Centre have been badly affected, only foundations stone were laid and announcements were made in order to create a notion that unholy alliance of PDP BJP was serious about the development of the State, which was based on falsehood and lies, he said.

Mir appealed the people to ensure his victory with a thumping majority, as that will be the victory of people of South Kashmir, he added and emphasized them (people) to cast their vote in large numbers in favour of the Congress Party.