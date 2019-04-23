South Kashmir will defeat deceptive policies of Modi, Muftis: Cong

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asserting that people of Anantnag would defeat “divisive” and “wrong policies” of Modi & Muftis in the ongoing elections, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday said.

In a statement, the party spokesperson has expressed confidence that people of Anantnag would vote in large numbers against divisive and wrong policies adopted by PM Modi, Muftis and others—who were hell bent upon to divide people for electoral gains.

“We appeal to people to ensure defeat of deceptive policies on the part of PDP BJP,” party in a statement issued here said. “Time has come to respond to their opportunist and divisive policies by ensuring their defeat in the elections, as that, will ensure peace and development in the state,” spokesperson said.

I would appeal the people of entire Anantnag to cast their vote in favour of Congress Party in large numbers to ensure that communal, divisive and opportunist forces were defeat miserably.

“Both PDP and BJP owe an explanation to people for betraying them and playing with their emotions for the sake of coming into the power,” Spokesperson said, adding “Defeat of PDP BJP in the present elections will be an appropriate responsive to their opportunism, exploitation and betrayal.”

“Congress Party will not allow PDP, BJP or any other political force to play with the sentiments of people for political mileage and is fully capable to defeat their designs. Congress Party has always taken care of urges and aspirations of the people in all the three regions and is fully committed to ensure equitable development of J&K.”