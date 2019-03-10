South Kashmir villagers stage protests against ‘harassment’ by forces

March 10, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Amid shutdown, a protest demonstration was staged by villagers in Keller area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday against alleged harassment by forces.

Locals alleged that they face routine harassment from a forces' camp situated in neighborhood of Keller village. The residents accused forces personnel for harassing youth after snatching their I-cards and mobile phones.

"The youth are asked to visit the camp for claiming snatched I cards or mobile phones where they are put to harassment," the residents alleged.

Eyewitnesses further added that the protesters had blocked movement of public transport through the area.

Defence spokesperson in Srinagar didn't respond to phone calls. However, an army official denied the allegations—saying. "People have come out with baseless allegations," he said.