South Kashmir: Two militants killed in Khrew gunfight

Published at November 29, 2018 05:03 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Krew area of Awantipora in south Kaahmir's Pulwama district on Thursday wee hours.

Police spokesman said a pre dawn cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched jointly by Police, Army and paramilitary CRPF after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants at Sharshali village of Khew.

As the searches were going on, police said the search party was fired upon by the militants.

The government forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which two militants were were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

"Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained,"police spokesman said. There was no collateral damage during the government, he said.

"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter."

Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter.

Moreover, police has appealed people not to venture inside the encounter zone till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.

