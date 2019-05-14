South Kashmir transporters call on Div Com

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of South Kashmir Transport Associations today called on Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan to discuss various issues confronting them.

The members appraised the Divisional Commissioner about their demands.

The Divisional Commissioner issued directions to Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Police and ARTO to remove all unregistered Sumos from the Anantnag town and take strict action against them as per relevant sections of law. During Amarnathji Yatra time, District administration Anantnag will give first preference to registered Transport Associations, the meeting decided.

Regarding the toll tax on the highway, the Div Com reiterated that people living within 20 kms on both sides of toll plaza would not have to pay any toll and they will be issued free travel passes for free movement.

Giving a patient hearing, the Div Com assured the delegation that their other concerns would be taken care of for the betterment of the transport sector in the south Kashmir.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir, RTO Kashmir and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.



