South Kashmir suffered, bled due to PDP’s surrender: Cong

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reiterating Congress party’s resolve to defeat the political exploitation, corruption and favoritism, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, on Wednesday said that people have been facing brunt of betrayal, misleading politics on the part of PDP BJP.

According to a statement issued here, Mir said that Anantnag have voted against the opportunist politics in first phase appealing the people of Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama to follow suit.

Addressing various public meetings in Manzgam, Nadimarg and Kulgam in Kulgam district today, Mir who is also party candidate from South Kashmir emphasized the people to support Congress party in its endeavor to put an end to the emotional blackmailing & political exploitation on the Part of PDP and other opportunist Parties, which have equally betrayed people, from time to time, for electoral gains.

JKPCC president was accompanied by Shahnawaz Chowdhary, Surinder Singh Channi, Indu Pawar, Udhay Chibb, Anayatullah Rather and others.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was passing through a crucial phase due to the surrender of PDP before BJP RSS after securing votes from people especially the south Kashmir, who feel betrayed and cheated after 2014 elections. “People had voted for a particular cause in these elections, but their trust was betrayed by PDP by aligning with the communal forces for the sake of power,” he added.

“I want to remind you about the promises made to you by PDP during 2014 Assembly Elections, what they promised to you,” Mir told the people and said this party (PDP) blackmailed you emotionally and misled you over sensitive issue of article 370 pledging to keep BJP out power, bringing back the power projects, besides repealing AFSPA and what not, what happened after the elections was known to everybody.

“I am confident that people would come out in Phase II and Phase III in large number and cast their vote to ensure victory of Congress Party, for the fact, it is the Congress Party alone which stands guarantee to integrity, special status of the State and dignity of people in all the three regions,” Mir said.

He said South Kashmir has bled enough due to the wrong policies of PDP and its old friend BJP, there was a huge disillusionment among the people because of violence and bloodshed, people need to understand that the PDP, which was responsible for the damages is again trying to woo the voters by running papers horses only, the matter of the fact is, PDP cannot do anything, this party which has sacrificed its core agenda for power has against started misleading people over sensitive issues like safeguarding special status of the J&K, which is beyond its reach, Mir said.

Congress party alone can safeguard special status of the state and will do everything to defeat the communal agenda of BJP RSS, besides exploitative politics of other political parties in J&K, Mir added and reiterated Congress Party’s commitment to further strengthen special status granted to J&K, won’t allow BJP RSS even to touch it.