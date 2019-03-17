South Kashmir ski championship from March 18

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With a view to develop winter sports in far and wide of J&K, the Winter Games Association of J&K is holding ski championship for different age groups in collaboration with Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and W S at Pahalgam. It is first ever Ski Championship which is held in Lidder valley. The skiers from district Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam are taking part in this maiden championship.

President WGAJK Mohammad Abass Wani expressed his delight that there is a good response for winter sports in this neglected region.

He further said that the south Kashmir has tremendous potential for snow sports.

General Secretary WGAJK Mohammad Yousuf informed that the Association is kick starting Ladakh Divisional Ski championship at Drass on Sunday. More than 40 skiers have made their entry for this maiden championship.

Till now Kargil and Leh districts were popular for ice skating but the introduction of skiing will make the division a total Winter Games Destination.

President ATOAK, Rauf Tramboo thanked WGAJK for promoting Winter Games in South Kashmir and Ladakh division this will not only promote winter sports in these areas but recreational tourism as well.