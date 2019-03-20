South Kashmir ski championship concludes at Pahalgam

March 20, 2019 |

Pahalgam: The First South Kashmir Ski Championship concluded here today in which 50 athletes representing Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts took part.

Winter Games Association of J&K organised the event in collaboration with Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and WS under the auspices of J&K State Sports Council.

DFO Forests, Lidder Range, Dr. Mehraj Ud Din was Chief Guest on the concluding function.

The first three position winners were awarded with medals and all other participants were given participation certificates.

The competitions were held in four categories.

In senior men category Sarjan Ahmad Wani, Khursheed Ahmad Wani of Anantnag and Javaid Ahmad Wani of Shopian got first three positions respectively.

In senior women category, there was only one participant Shazia who was awarded consolation prize.

In junior category, Rayees Ahmad Shah, Rouf Ahmad Sheikh and Yawar Ahmad Ganai got first three positions respectively.

In sub-junior category, Faizan Nabi Thokur of Pulwama bagged gold, Ubaid Ahmad Wani silver and Afaan Hussain Malik bronze. All these medalists have qualified for forthcoming State Championship to be at Gulmarg on 21 March 2019.

In his address, President WGAJK Abass Wani expressed his gratitude to JIM&WS for supporting the championship very actively. He also thanked Forest Deptt, Lidder Division, Cable Car Corporation, District Anantnag WGA, Ski Teachers Association of Gulmarg for extending their support to make the endeavor a grand success.

General Secretary WGAJK Muhammad Yusuf said it was their cherished desire to introduce ski championships in neglected southern districts of Kashmir.

He informed that the association is holding another championship for northern districts and Srinagar on 21 March at Gulmarg followed by 3rd State Winter Games. The Association is also planning to host Junior National Ski and Snowboarding Championship in first week of April this year.

Notably the Association held Ladakh Divisional Ski Championship at Drass yesterday which was supported by Drass Brigade, Tourism Deptt and Youth Services The Championship was held in Senior and Junior Categories. In Senior category Sajad Hussain, Asgar Ali and Mohd. Ilyas got first three position respectively, while in Junior category Wajahat Mir, Mohd Mehdi and Asif Ali got first three positions respectively. Medals and certificates were distributed by the Chief Guest Dy. Commandant, 56 Mtn Bdr. The maiden championship was a huge success with the help of sports lover.