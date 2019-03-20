About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 20, 2019 |

South Kashmir ski championship concludes at Pahalgam

Pahalgam: The First South Kashmir Ski Championship concluded here today in which 50 athletes representing Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts took part.
Winter Games Association of J&K organised the event in collaboration with Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and WS under the auspices of J&K State Sports Council.
DFO Forests, Lidder Range, Dr. Mehraj Ud Din was Chief Guest on the concluding function.
The first three position winners were awarded with medals and all other participants were given participation certificates.
The competitions were held in four categories.
In senior men category Sarjan Ahmad Wani, Khursheed Ahmad Wani of Anantnag and Javaid Ahmad Wani of Shopian got first three positions respectively.
In senior women category, there was only one participant Shazia who was awarded consolation prize.
In junior category, Rayees Ahmad Shah, Rouf Ahmad Sheikh and Yawar Ahmad Ganai got first three positions respectively.
In sub-junior category, Faizan Nabi Thokur of Pulwama bagged gold, Ubaid Ahmad Wani silver and Afaan Hussain Malik bronze. All these medalists have qualified for forthcoming State Championship to be at Gulmarg on 21 March 2019.
In his address, President WGAJK Abass Wani expressed his gratitude to JIM&WS for supporting the championship very actively. He also thanked Forest Deptt, Lidder Division, Cable Car Corporation, District Anantnag WGA, Ski Teachers Association of Gulmarg for extending their support to make the endeavor a grand success.
General Secretary WGAJK Muhammad Yusuf said it was their cherished desire to introduce ski championships in neglected southern districts of Kashmir.
He informed that the association is holding another championship for northern districts and Srinagar on 21 March at Gulmarg followed by 3rd State Winter Games. The Association is also planning to host Junior National Ski and Snowboarding Championship in first week of April this year.
Notably the Association held Ladakh Divisional Ski Championship at Drass yesterday which was supported by Drass Brigade, Tourism Deptt and Youth Services The Championship was held in Senior and Junior Categories. In Senior category Sajad Hussain, Asgar Ali and Mohd. Ilyas got first three position respectively, while in Junior category Wajahat Mir, Mohd Mehdi and Asif Ali got first three positions respectively. Medals and certificates were distributed by the Chief Guest Dy. Commandant, 56 Mtn Bdr. The maiden championship was a huge success with the help of sports lover.

Latest News

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

JRL calls shutdown tomorrow against Rizwan custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

Mar 19 | Agencies
ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

ED attaches 13 assets in alleged funding against Salahuddin

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Centre misusing NIA to target Kashmiris: Soz

Mar 19 | Agencies
Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

Mar 19 | Agencies
Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Increment only after students enrolled in Govt Schools, states Jammu C ...

Mar 19 | Agencies
Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Drug peddler arrested, contraband recovered in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Agencies
60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

60-year-old man crushed to death by train in Kashmir

Mar 19 | Agencies
Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Police arrest 2 bovine smugglers in Kathua

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth

Spontaneous shutdown, clashes in Awantipora against youth's custodial ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
GoI

GoI's 'repressive approach' forces Kashmiri youth to take up arms: Meh ...

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth

Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth's custodial death

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Pulwama youth

Pulwama youth's custodial death 'unacceptable': Omar

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Death toll rises to 89 in Indonesia floods

Mar 19 | AP/Press Trust of India
Pak SC to hear Sharif

Pak SC to hear Sharif's bail appeal on medical grounds

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

Mar 19 | Javid Ahmad
Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Cleric among 11 detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

Mar 19 | Javid Sofi
Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face

Terrorist behind mosque attacks will face 'full force of law': NZ PM

Mar 19 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani, Akhnoor

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

UN received 259 sexual exploitation, abuse allegations in 2018: report

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
BJP

BJP's Sawant sworn in as Goa CM

Mar 19 | Press Trust of India
IUST postpones exams scheduled today

IUST postpones exams scheduled today

Mar 19 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 20, 2019 |

South Kashmir ski championship concludes at Pahalgam

              

Pahalgam: The First South Kashmir Ski Championship concluded here today in which 50 athletes representing Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts took part.
Winter Games Association of J&K organised the event in collaboration with Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and WS under the auspices of J&K State Sports Council.
DFO Forests, Lidder Range, Dr. Mehraj Ud Din was Chief Guest on the concluding function.
The first three position winners were awarded with medals and all other participants were given participation certificates.
The competitions were held in four categories.
In senior men category Sarjan Ahmad Wani, Khursheed Ahmad Wani of Anantnag and Javaid Ahmad Wani of Shopian got first three positions respectively.
In senior women category, there was only one participant Shazia who was awarded consolation prize.
In junior category, Rayees Ahmad Shah, Rouf Ahmad Sheikh and Yawar Ahmad Ganai got first three positions respectively.
In sub-junior category, Faizan Nabi Thokur of Pulwama bagged gold, Ubaid Ahmad Wani silver and Afaan Hussain Malik bronze. All these medalists have qualified for forthcoming State Championship to be at Gulmarg on 21 March 2019.
In his address, President WGAJK Abass Wani expressed his gratitude to JIM&WS for supporting the championship very actively. He also thanked Forest Deptt, Lidder Division, Cable Car Corporation, District Anantnag WGA, Ski Teachers Association of Gulmarg for extending their support to make the endeavor a grand success.
General Secretary WGAJK Muhammad Yusuf said it was their cherished desire to introduce ski championships in neglected southern districts of Kashmir.
He informed that the association is holding another championship for northern districts and Srinagar on 21 March at Gulmarg followed by 3rd State Winter Games. The Association is also planning to host Junior National Ski and Snowboarding Championship in first week of April this year.
Notably the Association held Ladakh Divisional Ski Championship at Drass yesterday which was supported by Drass Brigade, Tourism Deptt and Youth Services The Championship was held in Senior and Junior Categories. In Senior category Sajad Hussain, Asgar Ali and Mohd. Ilyas got first three position respectively, while in Junior category Wajahat Mir, Mohd Mehdi and Asif Ali got first three positions respectively. Medals and certificates were distributed by the Chief Guest Dy. Commandant, 56 Mtn Bdr. The maiden championship was a huge success with the help of sports lover.

News From Rising Kashmir

;