South Kashmir reeling under darkness: NC

'Unavailability of doctors in health centers adding to the plethora of miseries people are facing'
'Unavailability of doctors in health centers adding to the plethora of miseries people are facing'
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday expressed dismay over the “sluggish approach” of administration in mitigating problems of people arising from recent snowfall.
Former Minister and State Secretary Sakina Itoo while expressing disappointment over what it said as the slothful approach of the administration in dealing with the problems arising after recent snowfall said, “People’s expectations of what administration should be doing after snowfall have been met with disappointment. Many interior roads in South Kashmir areas are yet to be cleared of snow. Many localities are still reeling under darkness. The snowfall has again caught the administration napping,” she said adding that the field staff is invisible on ground. “The unavailability of doctors in health centers is also adding to the plethora of miseries that people are facing."
Sakina said that many interior roads and low lying areas continue to remain inundated in various hamlets of south Kashmir Including Noorabad. “I have been receiving complaints about shortage of ration in various hamlets of south Kashmir particularly Noorabad. The administration should have maintained sufficient stocks in south Kashmir areas besides having a contingency plan into the operational functioning of district administration to meet such exigencies arising after snowfall,” she said.
She said that the incumbent governor administration didn’t rise up to the expectations of people in ensuring all basic and effective amenities. “Never in history have the people of Kashmir faced such troubles as they have been facing since the BJP-PDP government took over the reins of state. The governor administration proved equally indolent and unconcerned to the problems of people,” she said.
She maintained that people can no longer withstand the ineptitude and disorderly disposition of administration that seemingly has become a norm now. “People want a responsible, democratically elected government, which will hold administration accountable,” she said.