South Kashmir prefers boycott

Shafat MirMattan (Anantnag), Oct 13:
Despite having a sizeable minority comprising Sikhs and Pandits, the overall voting percentage stayed within a single figure of 3.2 % in third phase of ULB elections for Municipal committee Mattan in Anantnag district.
For seven wards of Municipal Committee Mattan, 14 candidates were in the fray and 4844 voters were eligible to cast votes.
Of the 4844 votes, only 136 votes were polled.
As per the official, mostly Sikhs and few pandits from the town cast their votes.
Repoll was also held for Shirpora Payeen Booth in Anantnag district in which 20 males and 17 females exercised their franchise.
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in Mattan town while a partial shutdown was also observed in the Anantnag main town in response to the shutdown called by JRL in poll bound areas.
In MC Mattan, no election was held for six wards as no candidate has filed nomination papers.
In 39 wards of MC Seer, MC Aishmuqam and MC Pahalgam, there was no election as the candidates who had filed nomination were elected unopposed. Majority of those elected unopposed belonged to rightwing BJP.