South Kashmir people at forces mercy: Hurriyat (M)

Pays tributes to slain militants, civilian
Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) today said that people of South Kashmir have been left at mercy of forces as the “killing, maiming of people and vandalizing of property has become the regular feature.”
The Hurriyat (M) amalgam today paid tributes to five slain militants who were killed in an encounter with the forces at Chowgam, Qazigund and innocent unarmed youth Rouf Ahmed of Anchidoora, Anantnag.
“These sacrifices being the priceless assets of Kashmiri nation, the resistance leadership and the people are duty bound to take the mission of martyrs to its logical end,” party statement issued here said. The Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the unabated use of pellets and live ammunition on the peaceful protesters at Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of south Kashmir leaving dozens of protestors seriously injured and termed the forces action as the worst kind of intimidation. “People of south Kashmir have been left at the mercy of forces as the killing, maiming of people and vandalizing of property has become the regular feature of forces there.”
Condemning what it said as the “iron-fist policy” of the New Delhi in Kashmir, Hurriyat said that such measures can neither break the resolve the ongoing movement or leadership nor the people of Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Hurriyat has expressed its gratitude to the government of Turkey for the support extended to Kashmir and hoped that all the member states of OIC across the globe would also pitch in and help resolve the Kashmir dispute.