South Kashmir observes shutdown against commander Musa’s killing

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in southern districts of Kashmir on fourth consecutive day against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa.

Eyewitness said that life was disturbed in South Kashmir on Monday as people observed a complete shutdown to mourn the death of militant commander Zakir Musa.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed while government offices witnessed thin attendance with roads wearing a deserted look in these areas, reports added.

They said scores of people visited the home of slain commander in Noorpora area to express condolences with his family.

Authorities had announced the closure of many educational institutions across Kashmir, as a precautionary measure.

An official said that contingents of police and paramilitary troopers were deployed in sensitive areas including Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Tral and Anantnag to maintain law and order.

Zakir Musa was killed by forces in a gunfight on Friday in Dadsara village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Mobile Internet service in many parts of South Kashmir districts also remained suspended on the fifth consecutive day. Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended train service across Kashmir for security reasons.