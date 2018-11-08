South Kashmir: Litter villagers hit streets as PDD fails to restore electricity

Javid SofiPulwama
People in Litter village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district staged a protest demonstration on Thursday against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to restore electricity to the area.
The villagers have blocked traffic on Pulwama -Litter road to seek attention of PD towards the area.
Zahid Ahmad, a local resident said that the supply lines, which were damaged due to snowfall, were rectified six days ago but the PDD had failed to restore electricity to the area.
"We are forced to hit streets after several pleas to PDD went unheard," he said.
Rising Kashmir couldn't contact concerned assistant executive engineer, Gulzar Ahmad Khan for immediate comments.