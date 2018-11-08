About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

South Kashmir: Litter villagers hit streets as PDD fails to restore electricity

Published at November 08, 2018 10:40 AM 0Comment(s)1182views


South Kashmir: Litter villagers hit streets as PDD fails to restore electricity

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

People in Litter village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district staged a protest demonstration on Thursday against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to restore electricity to the area.

The villagers have blocked traffic on Pulwama -Litter road to seek attention of PD towards the area.

Zahid Ahmad, a local resident said that the supply lines, which were damaged due to snowfall, were rectified six days ago but the PDD had failed to restore electricity to the area.

"We are forced to hit streets after several pleas to PDD went unheard," he said.

Rising Kashmir couldn't contact concerned assistant executive engineer, Gulzar Ahmad Khan for immediate comments.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top