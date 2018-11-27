About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Kulgam's Redwani

Published at November 27, 2018


South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Kulgam

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces at Redwani area in south Kaahmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday wee hours.

Sources said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF jointly launched a Cordon and Search Operation ( CASO) at Redwani after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.

They said CASO launched at around 2:3 am. While government forces were conducting searches, sources said the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering a gunfight.

Police said there was an exchange of fire between gunfire between government forces and the militants.

Further details to follow.

