South Kashmir: Gunfight erupts in Tral

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces at Hafoo area of Tral in south Kaahmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.
Sources said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF jointly launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Hafoo after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.
They said that the CASO launched at around 7 am.
While government forces were conducting searches, sources said the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering a gunfight.
Police said there was an exchange of fire between gunfire between government forces and the militants.
Further details to follow.