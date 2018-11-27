About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

South Kashmir: Gunfight erupts in Tral

Published at November 27, 2018 08:05 AM 0Comment(s)2316views


South Kashmir: Gunfight erupts in Tral

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A gunfight broke out between militants and goverment forces at Hafoo area of Tral in south Kaahmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

Sources said that Army, police and paramilitary CRPF jointly launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Hafoo after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.

They said that the CASO launched at around 7 am.

While government forces were conducting searches, sources said the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering a gunfight.

Police said there was an exchange of fire between gunfire between government forces and the militants.

Further details to follow.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top