South Kashmir converted into a garrison, situation brimful: NC

Srinagar, Oct 02:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday expressed concern over the continuous face-off between forces and civilian population in South Kashmir.
Addressing a meeting of south zone party functionaries from south Kashmir, Zone president and Ex-MLC Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri expressed concern over the situation and said the south Kashmir has been converted into a garrison.
He said CASO and night crackdowns have already put the people to duress and that any further military built up will push people to wall. “The continuous unbridled moment of military vehicles has made the life of the people miserable," he said.
The party said south Kashmir terrain is already brimful with forces installations and camps.
Veeri said that some people have started migrating due to menacing presence of forces activity in their native places.
“Quite recently the newspaper reports revealed how thickly garrisoned Redwani area of Kulgam is. The news revealed that in spite of the presence of three camps of army there, a fourth one is also being commissioned there,” he said.
“The ban on internet facility in many areas of south Kashmir for nearly a week has further aggravated the situation," Veeri said.
He maintained that the sporadic face-off between the protestors and forces is claiming many lives and further pushing the people to wall.
Expressing concern, Veeri implored the state and central governments to show maximum restraint while dealing with people particularly youth. He called for restoration of a sense of safety and dignity among people, which he said cannot be achieved by building garrisons. (KNS)