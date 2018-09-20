South Kashmir chess championship concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR:
The South Kashmir Chess Championship organised by All JK Chess Association has concluded in which participants from all its four districts participated.
The closing ceremony was held at National Innovations Public School Zainapora Shopian where Syed Ahmad (Sub Divisional Magistrate Zainapora) was chief guest and Raja Wahid Manager District Shopian J&K State Sports Council, Afshana Jallo, Khursheed Ahmad of National Innovations Public School Zainapora, Abdul Rashid Ahangar President Anantnag Chess Association were guest of honors. Besides office bearers of All J&K Chess Association were also present.
Irshad Ahmad and Javid Ahmad were arbiters. Mohammad Shafi was organizing secretary for this mega event .
A spokesperson in a statement said that Rs.15000.00 cash, trophies, medal and certificates were distributed among toppers where about 100 players of both boys and girls from all districts of South Kashmir participated.
The statement said that it was first time in history of chess in Kashmir valley that this kind of championship was organized by All J&K Chess Association in South Kashmir.
In senior men category Mushtaq Ahmad Chopin from Pulwama bagged 1st position, while Sheeraz Ahmad Shiekh from Shopian got 2nd and 3rd position was scored by Riyaz Ahmad Dar from Kulgam.
In U-19 girls category, Shahkar bagged 1st position while 2nd position scored by Partav Hijazi.
In U-15 boys category, Hafiz Amin, Danish Zaffar and Fida Hasan bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.
Mehr-Ul.Nisa topped in U-15 girls category while Asra Rehman got 2nd position. The 3rd position was jointly shared by Farhat Ashraf and Ansa Farooq.
In U-13, Aabid Sheraq, Amanullah, and Taha Khursheed bagged first three positions, respectively.
Masifa Isaq topped in U-13 category. U-11 category, Suhail Shakeel scored 1st position while U-9 category girls category Deeba Gulzar bagged 1st position.
U-9 boys category Arsalan Khursheed Sammer Isaq and Kashif Bashir bagged first three positions, respectively.